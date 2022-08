Travis Barker Vs. Shanna Moakler

Travis Barker seems totally obsessed with Kourtney Kardashian, but was she his second choice?

Travis’ ex-wife is accusing him of cheating with Kourtney’s sister Kim, and Travis himself admitted that he was a serial cheater for years and that he couldn’t take his eyes off Kim.

Travis claims that a deadly plane crash changed his partying, drug use and cheating ways - but did the’ near-death experience really change him or is he repeating the same mistakes with Kourtney?