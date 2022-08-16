Ammo detonates near Crimean village after fire at the site

Residents of the village of Mayskoye in Crimea were ordered to evacuate on Tuesday following powerful explosions nearby.
The blasts took place at a temporary ammunition depot operated by the Russian military, the Defense Ministry said.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A fire at an ammunition storage site on Crimea left two people injured on Tuesday, local officials said,..
The Ukrainian air force says nine Russian warplanes were destroyed in massive explosions Tuesday at an air base in Crimea, the..