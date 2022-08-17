Who is Strictly's Fleur East?

Fleur East first found fame with girl group Addictiv Ladies on series two of The X Factor, before returning as a solo artist in series 11 where she was runner-up.

Ben Haenow might have won the singing contest, but East has had the more prominent career, getting to number three with debut single ‘Sax’.

She finished fourth in the 18th series of I’m A Celebrity and often joins Ant and Dec on their TV show Saturday Night Takeaway.

She said: "Unfortunately my Dad is no longer with us but I know he will be watching over the ballroom in spirit.

I’m doing this to make him and my family proud and can’t wait to get my dancing shoes on!” East, 34, was named the bookies’ early favourite to win the 2022 competition but then dropped into second place behind Helen Skelton.