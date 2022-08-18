The Sufficiency of Grace. Romans 4

Understanding the Gospel of Jesus Christ means understanding saving grace.

Everyone who names a Jesus says that the Cross is necessary.

The Judaizers said that too.

Christianity expresses a grace not merely necessary for our salvation, however, but as sufficient for our salvation.

Today, we’ll trek through most of Romans 4 to understand Paul’s argument that Jesus is our Savior.

Through the Cross, he offers his own a perfect righteousness.

We’ll study imputation.

Many passages will be looked at.

Abraham found grace with God.

He was imputed righteousness.

What we mean by grace in the Faith matters.

The Gospel is a Gospel of pure grace.

This is no secondary point.

Abraham did not work; he believed in the justifying God.

Scripture makes it plain that we must too.