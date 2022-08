Very Beautiful Bird Video And Ar Very Beautiful And Perttyt

This recording shows a very mysterious white object flying directly at and under a small drone that was recording the scenery around Peterborough, Ontario.

The day was uneventful.

It was sunny and calm with a wind that was barely perceptible.

The flight path took the small drone out from the Otonabee riverbank towards a scenic train bridge.

The drone operator is directly behind the drone as it begins the flight at 12m (36 feet) above the water.