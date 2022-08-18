Rainbow Six original name Rainbow Six

Alias Rainbow Six Game Type FPS Original Tom Clancy Game Platform PS4/XBOX/XBOX 360/XBOX ONE/PC Series Tom Clancy Series Developer Ubisoft Publishing Company Ubisoft Release Date August 1998 Content Theme Counter-terrorism
Alias Rainbow Six Game Type FPS Original Tom Clancy Game Platform PS4/XBOX/XBOX 360/XBOX ONE/PC Series Tom Clancy Series Developer Ubisoft Publishing Company Ubisoft Release Date August 1998 Content Theme Counter-terrorism
is the code name of John Clark, the founder of the "Rainbow" squad.