BTS Military Service Update, Kanye West Goes On Fox News, Selena Gomez Goes Out With Tyga & More | Billboard News

BTS may be able to skip their mandatory military service, Kanye West goes on Fox News to defend Yeezy Gap, did Selena Gomez go out on a date with Tyga, Demi Lovato releases a new song shading her ex, Cardi B gets a face tattoo and more!