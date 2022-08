Rising Tennis Star Rushil Khosla Talks to OneIndia | OneIndia News *Profile

16-year-old Rushil Khosla is not an average teenager; he is a rising tennis star who has made his mark at such a young age.

He was a part of the team that made history by qualifying for the first time in the Junior Davis Cup 2022 by winning in the Asia Oceanic region.

Watch as he talks to OneIndia about his European tour experiences, and his plans to up his ranking through the upcoming Cairo ITF Junior G3 tournament to be eligble to play Junior Grand Slam.

#tennis #RushilKhosla #Sports