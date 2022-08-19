Salman Rushdie stabbed at lecture in New York | LiveNOW from FOX

Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked Friday as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.
His condition is unknown at this time.
The writer, who hid for years after death threats from Iran, was stabbed in the neck when giving a lecture in New York.
Author Salman Rushdie was stabbed Friday by a man who stormed the stage as he was beginning a lecture in New York. Rushdie, whose..