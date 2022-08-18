Man Accused of Stabbing Salman Rushdie Pleads Not Guilty

On August 18, the man accused of stabbing award-winning author Salman Rushdie pleaded not guilty in a New York courtroom.

CNN reports that 24-year-old Hadi Matar faces charges of second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault.

According to prosecutors on the case, the attempted murder charge carries a penalty of up to 25 years in prison.

The assault charge, which relates to another speaker injured in the attack, would carry up to seven years in prison.

On August 12, Rushdie was about to give a lecture when an assailant jumped on stage and repeatedly stabbed him.

Authorities said the 75-year-old author suffered three stab wounds to his neck, four stab wounds to his stomach and injuries to his eye, chest and thigh.

Ralph Henry Reese, another speaker at the event, was also taken to a local hospital after suffering a facial injury in the attack.

CNN reports that Rushdie has previously received death threats for his 1988 satirical novel, 'The Satanic Verses.'.

In 1989, late Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini described the book as an insult to Islam and issued a religious decree, or fatwa, calling for Rushdie's death.

Rushdie has lived under British protection since the fatwa calling for his death was issued over 30 years ago.

Appalled that Sir Salman Rushdie has been stabbed while exercising a right we should never cease to defend.

, Boris Johnson, British Prime Minister, via CNN