Apple Warns Of Security Flaw For iPhones, iPads, Macs

Apple did not say in the reports how, where or by whom the vulnerabilities were discovered.
In all cases, it cited an anonymous researcher.
Apple did not say in the reports how, where or by whom the vulnerabilities were discovered.
In all cases, it cited an anonymous researcher.
Watch VideoApple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that could allow attackers to take complete..
Apple issued a warning to anyone who owns the devices after admitting a major security flaw.