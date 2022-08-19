Braves’ Marcell Ozuna Arrested for DUI Early Friday Morning

According to reports, Atlanta Braves left fielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested early Friday morning for driving under the influence in Gwinnett County, Georgia.
According to reports, Atlanta Braves left fielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested early Friday morning for driving under the influence in Gwinnett County, Georgia.
Marcell Ozuna was booked into a Georgia jail at 4:39 a.m. on Friday morning.
Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna, who missed most of the 2021 season after his arrest for domestic violence, was charged with DUI on..