Uttar Pradesh: 5.2 magnitude earthquake hits North-NorthEast of Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh capital, Lucknow was hit by a 5.2 magnitude earthquake in the early hours of Saturday.

The earthquake which measured 5.2 on the Richter scale hit the north-northeast of Lucknow, as informed by the National Centre for Siesmology.

