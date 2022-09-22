How Tattoos Are Designed For Movies & TV

Christien Tinsley and Dick Cherry break down tattoo design in films and television.

With professional backgrounds in SFX makeup artistry, tattoo artistry and graphic design, they take us through the ins-and-outs of covering actors in the tattoos that often shape their characters and storylines.

