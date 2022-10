Ghulam Nabi Azad announces name of his new party 'Democratic Azad Party' | Oneindia News*News

Ghulam Nabi Azad announces the name of his new party as 'Democratic Azad Party'; Jacqueline Fernandez was granted interim bail on bond of ₹ 50,000 in Delhi's Patiala House Court; Ashok Gehlot may not file nomination for Congress president as conflict erupts in Rajasthan; Uttarakhand: Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Victim’s mother says her daughter was creamted hastily.

