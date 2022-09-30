Nick Cannon Welcomes His 10th Child

Nick Cannon , Welcomes His 10th Child.

Cannon is now a father of 10 with the birth of his son, Rise Messiah.

It is the third child he's had with model Brittany Bell.

The 'Masked Singer' host took to Instagram on Sept.

30 to share the announcement.

Another Blessing!!!

As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps, Nick Cannon, via Instagram.

He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable.

But more importantly he has blessed me with loving individuals to guide me with care through this purposeful life, Nick Cannon, via Instagram.

He went on to thank Bell for being a "rock and foundation.".

I am so indebted and grateful for the matriarch energy in my time of need.

@missbbell has been the rock and foundation of my Fatherhood journey.

She has taught me so much about parenting, psychology, spirituality, love and just life in general, Nick Cannon, via Instagram.

Probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed!

48 hours of excruciating pain and life risking danger to welcome 10 pounds of Love and joy named RISE MESSIAH CANNON, Nick Cannon, via Instagram.

The birth of Cannon's newest child comes just two weeks after he welcomed a daughter with LaNisha Cole.

In June, his eighth child came by way of Bre Tiesi