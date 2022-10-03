COLD AS ICE: TACOMA POLICE OFFICER CALMLY SIPS COFFEE BEFORE ELIMINATING THREAT WITH AR-15 RIFLE

It was recorded as a 183-YARD SHOT - Tacoma Police in Washington released body camera footage of an officer involved shooting on August 28, 2022.

The suspect, Peter Collins, was shot and killed after he began shooting at police who responded to a domestic dispute he was involved in.

After 16 minutes, Tacoma police officer Christopher Munn fired his weapon over 183 yards and hit the suspect.

Police approached the man and removed two firearms from within his reach and began to administer medical aid.