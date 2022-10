Tory chairman appeals to nurses ahead of strike ballot

The Conservative Party chairman Jake Berry says he hopes nurses accept a five percent pay rise "given the wider economic context", rather than vote for industrial action.

For the first time in its 106-year history, the Royal College of Nursing is asking all of its UK members if they are prepared to walk out over pay.

Report by Brooksl.

