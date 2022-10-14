Designer Amanda Wakeley OBE on how it feels to dress the Princess of Wales and Theresa May

British Fashion Designer Amanda Wakeley OBE talks to Kate about her relationship with Diana, Princess of Wales; the joy of empowering women through clothes and overcoming adversity, after the loss of her brother and her business.

White Wine Question Time with Kate Thornton is the podcast that brings together well-known guests to answer three thought-provoking questions over three glasses of wine.

Discover the friendships behind the entertainment headlines, and listen in on their conversations for a side to the celebrities you've never heard before.

