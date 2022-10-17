Toddler Mistakes Kid in Walmart Shopping Ad for Himself

This toddler thought he spotted his own likeness on a Walmart poster ad, and couldn’t understand how it wasn’t him!

I was barely able to get him to leave the store.

He kept hugging the sign goodbye,’ said the 2-year-old’s mom, Jacquelyn Williams. To make matters even more unbelievable, Williams told Storyful that the mother of the toddler in the advertisement saw her video and reached out, ‘[a]nd it turns out that the boy in the ad is named Carter as well.

So it’s all very strange and funny to us.’ For more viral videos and feel good news, subscribe to @NowThisNews.

