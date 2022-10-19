SEE - The Final Chapter An Unforgettable Journey

SEE - The Final Chapter An Unforgettable Journey - Join Jason Momoa, along with the cast and crew of SEE, as they look back at the making of the show and how it continued to champion inclusivity throughout every aspect.

Watch all three seasons of SEE on Apple TV+ SEE is set in a brutal and primitive future, hundreds of years after humankind has lost the ability to see.

In season three, almost a year has passed since Baba Voss defeated his nemesis brother Edo and bid farewell to his family to live remotely in the forest.

But when a Trivantian scientist develops a new and devastating form of sighted weaponry that threatens the future of humanity, Baba returns to Paya in order to protect his tribe once more.

Starring alongside Momoa in the third season of SEE are returning ensemble cast members Sylvia Hoeks, Hera Hilmar, Christian Camargo, Archie Madekwe, Nesta Cooper, Tom Mison, Olivia Cheng, Eden Epstein, Michael Raymond-James, and David Hewlett.

SEE is executive produced by Steven Knight, Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Jim Rowe, Jennifer Yale, Anders Engström and Jonathan Tropper, who also serves as showrunner.

The series is produced by Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.: