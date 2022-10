Chris Redd Why Am I Like This

Chris Redd Why Am I Like This Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Getting deep, staying silly.

In his first HBO Max stand-up special Chris Redd digs into his days of living life like a music video and realizing that even if he'll never be tall enough to dunk, he can still grow as a person.

Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This?

Debuts November 3.