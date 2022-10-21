UK PM Liz Truss resigns after only 45 days in office

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced her resignation, having spent just 45 days in office.
The outgoing PM is the shortest-serving premier in UK history.
British Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced her resignation, having spent just 45 days in office.
The outgoing PM is the shortest-serving premier in UK history.
Despite becoming the shortest-service UK Prime Minister in British history, Liz Truss is still eligible to receive the Public Duty..
Act Party leader David Seymour says he is saddened to see "one of the world's great democracies in such chaos" after British Prime..