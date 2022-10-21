Bitcoin whales accumulating as crypto rallies after Liz Truss resigns as UK prime minister | The Crypto Mile Weekly Update

This week's The Crypto Mile Weekly Update sees a burst of life in the crypto market as digital assets went green late on Thursday, just after UK prime minister Liz Truss resigned after 44 days in Downing Street.

Bitcoin has seen an increase of 4.08 % in the last seven days.

Data shows crypto-whales are in a BTC accumulation phase, especially on the Binance exchange.

In fact, bitcoin spot trading volume is exploding on Binance versus Coinbase.

Binance's native token BNB is also up 3.58% in the past week.