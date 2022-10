Wallace 'leaning towards' Boris Johnson as he rules himself out of PM race

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace says he is "leaning towards" Boris Johnson as his choice to replace Liz Truss in Downing Street, as he rules himself out of the race to become the UK’s next prime minister.

Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn