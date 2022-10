Viola Davis Dishes on Filming Her Epic Movie The Woman King in South Africa

Watch this fun "Filming in South Africa" featurette for the epic movie The Woman King, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood.

The Woman King Cast: Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and John Boyega The Woman King is now playing on the big screen!