Social Media Destroyed Russell Westbrook | Jason & Delano Destroy Killer Mike & Charlamagne

The Lakers’ star Russell Westbrook isn’t off to the greatest start of the season, and the fans in Los Angeles and on social media let him have it following his 0-for-11 shooting night against the Clippers.

Jason and “Fearless” contributor Steve Kim discuss how the social media matrix affects athletes and review the best memes about “Westbrick’s” dismal performance.

Royce White lends his voice and perspective to the Westbrook conversation and discusses the sentencing of his friend Steve Bannon to four months in jail for ignoring Congress’ subpoena for the January 6 hearings.

HuffPost dropped what Delano Squires calls a hit piece on rapper Killer Mike, member of the musical duo Run The Jewels.

The left-leaning news site labels the Atlanta-based artist as more politically dangerous than Kanye West.

Jason and Delano engage in a fascinating conversation about the “red-pilling” of artists like Killer Mike and Charlamagne tha God.

While Jason sees hope, Delano is not as optimistic.