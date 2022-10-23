Ex-Chinese President Forced From Party Congress, His Name Erased From Internet

Former Chinese President Hu Jintao was physically removed from the Community Party Congress and his name was erased from the country’s Internet
Former Chinese President Hu Jintao was physically removed from the Community Party Congress and his name was erased from the country’s Internet
Watch VideoChinese leader Xi Jinping on Sunday called for faster military development and announced no change in policies that..
In view of the adverse impact of China’s changing demography on its economy, the Chinese President told the party Congress on..