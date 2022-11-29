Russia-Ukraine War: Why Putin Attacked Now and What Next? Interview with Giorgio Cella EP2

The crisis between Ukraine and Russia in the heart of Europe has officially resulted in a war extended to various parts of the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the order to attack in the night between 23 and 24 February and the conflict is continuing in these hours.

Moscow's army has entered Ukraine and the capital, Kiev, has been placed under siege.

We interviewed Giorgio Cella, geopolitical analyst, again to analyze the evolution of the crisis and answer some key questions.

Let us first analyze the expansion of NATO after the Second World War as one of the main causes that would have prompted Moscow to attack Ukraine, in particular the potential entry of the latter and Georgia into the Atlantic Alliance.

Let us try to understand the reasons for the timing of the attack: why, in short, did Russia attack right now?

Let us therefore probe the positions of NATO, in defense of its allies in Eastern Europe, of Turkey, poised between cooperation and rivalry with Russia, and of China, currently playing the role of an interested spectator and mostly an ally of Fly.

Finally, we evaluate which sanctions the West could activate against Russia, including the disconnection from the international Swift transaction system, we consider the hesitation of Italy and Germany, deeply dependent on Russian gas, and we hypothesize the possible future tactical scena