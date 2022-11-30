Remains of six people discovered in mass grave in Kherson, bodies show signs of torture

Euronews International Correspondent Anelise Borges spoke to two residents in the town of Pravdyne, after a common grave was discovered outside a destroyed house last week containing the remains of six people, allegedly killed by Russian troops.
Russian military forces and civilians operating under their orders pillaged thousands of valuable artifacts and artworks from two..