More power station attacks

At least five more power substations in Oregon and Washington have reported attacks to the FBI in the wake of attacks on two substations in North Carolina.
ABC News’ Ike Ejiochi reports.
At least five more power substations in Oregon and Washington have reported attacks to the FBI in the wake of attacks on two substations in North Carolina.
ABC News’ Ike Ejiochi reports.
Watch VideoEmergency crews pulled the body of a toddler from the rubble in a pre-dawn search for survivors on Saturday of a..
By Olga Golovina
Ukraine is one of five countries in the world that officially celebrates two Christmases – on..