Drink-driver boasted 'five and drive' before 3am crash which killed female passenger

Daniel Crawshaw, 28, got behind the wheel after a seven-hour drinking session in Holmfirth and Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, on 7 March, 2020.

Crawshaw boasted to witnesses “five and drive”, showing them his car keys, and is believed to have consumed 10 alcoholic drinks before attempting to drive home with Keegan Egdell, 20, and Thomas Boothroyd, now 28, as passengers in his BMW coupe.

He later crashed into a stone wall in a collision which killed Egdell and left Boothroyd with life-changing injuries.

Crawshaw was jailed for eight-and-a-half years after previously pleading guilty to offences of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.