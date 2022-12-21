Exclusive_ Trump lawyer allegedly urged WH aide to mislead Jan. 6 panel

The January 6 committee claims it has evidence that a Trump-backed attorney urged Cassidy Hutchinson, a key witness in the Jan.
6 hearings, to mislead the committee about details she recalled.
CNN’s Paula Reid reports.
#CNN #News
The January 6 committee claims it has evidence that a Trump-backed attorney urged Cassidy Hutchinson, a key witness in the Jan.
6 hearings, to mislead the committee about details she recalled.
CNN’s Paula Reid reports.
#CNN #News
Cassidy Hutchison, the former aide to Trump chief-of-staff Mark Meadows, was urged to mislead the House Select Committee..
Watch VideoAt the final public meeting of the Jan. 6 select committee, the nine committee members laid out the evidence compiled..