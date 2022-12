‘They treat us like terrorists’: Hundreds of Peruvians protest in Cusco against new president

Hundreds of demonstrators protest against the new Peruvian President Dina Boluarte and the Parliament in Cusco's famous Plaza de Armas.

"We are tired of all the abuse and mistreatment that they do to us" says one protester.

The country is shaken by deadly demonstrations since former President Pedro Castillo’s arrest.