LifeMinute's One to Watch: Makenzie Phipps

She is a small-town girl with a big voice.

Though only 20 years old, Makenzie Phipps has been making her way around the country music scene for quite some time now.

Since she started performing at 14, Phipps has taken the stage everywhere, from local honky tonks to the Grand Ole Opry.

The Virginia native, who is now known for her viral acoustic videos with more than 14 million online views, is out with her own music.

She hit our studio to tell us about it and perform her new single, "Drag," and upcoming EP.

This is a LifeMinute with one to watch, Makenzie Phipps.