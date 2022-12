FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried released on bail of $250 million; parents pay | Oneindia News *News

On Thursday, a federal judge released FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried, widely known as the ‘crypto king’, on a $250 million bail.

However, he will still undergo trial on criminal fraud charges due to the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange.

#SamBankmanFried #FTX #CryptoKing