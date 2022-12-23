Have a Blast Slaying This 10-Minute Dance Cardio Workout With Your Family

Join host, dancer, and fitness instructor Poofy Moffitino, who will be leading you through this 10-minute pop dance cardio joined by her mom, Cindy Mowry, and her boyfriend, Darius Owens.

This easy, follow-along family workout incorporates a blend of dance and high-energy movements so you'll work up a sweat.

It's a family-friendly routine that's perfect for everyone and anyone who just wants to get up and move.

Moffitino, aka Poofy, is a certified group fitness instructor and a professional dancer and choreographer with over 10 years of experience on stages around the world.

She's passionate about spreading love and light through movement.

Don't miss new episodes of Dance Fitsugar every Friday on the POPSUGAR Fitness YouTube channel.

