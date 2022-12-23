NPR Shares Public Radio’s Most Popular Songs of 2022

1.

"Softly," by Arlo Parks.

2.

"Bad Love," by Dehd.

3.

"B-Side," by Khruangbin & Leon Bridges.

4.

"Pull Up," by Koffee.

5.

"Next to Normal," by Lucius.

6.

"Mistakes," by Sharon Van Etten.

7.

"Wild," by Spoon.

8.

"Selfish Soul," by Sudan Archives.

9.

"The Loop," by Toro y Moi.

10.

"Come Back," by Trombone Shorty.

You can check out all of these songs on the 'Heavy Rotation' Spotify playlist.

