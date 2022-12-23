Senate Passes $1.7T Omnibus Bill

The senate passing its massive $1.7 TRILLION spending bill late last night in a 68 to 29 vote.
18 republicans voting with Democrats in favor of the 4,000+ page bill.
The massive omnibus bill that recently made its way through the Senate, in part by turncoat Republicans, has three quarters of a..
After the Senate’s vote last night passing the $1.7 Trillion omnibus government spending bill, the bill today is being debated on..