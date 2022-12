The GOP Saves The Dems For Christmas

The $1.7 trillion omnibus bill passed the Senate by a vote of 68-29 on Thursday afternoon.

Eighteen Republicans voted for the 4,155-page bill just released days ago.

The House will vote on the bill potentially Thursday and be signed into law before Friday night’s deadline ahead of a government shutdown.

Senators were rushing to vote on the bill before terrible weather hit Washington, DC, that would prevent them from returning home.