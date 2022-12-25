What is known about the shooting in Paris ?

Several shots, three dead and many unanswered questions: investigations are ongoing after the attack on Kurds in Paris.

According to the authorities, the alleged perpetrator had a "pathological hatred of foreigners".

An overview.What happened?In Paris on Friday, a man shot and killed three people and wounded three others.

The deadly shots were fired in a Kurdish community center, among other places.

According to the mayor of the tenth arrondissement of Paris, Alexandra Cordebard, the attacker also fired shots at a restaurant and a hairdressing salon opposite the center, near the Gare de l'Est train station.An eyewitness later reported what he observed.

"We were walking down the street when we heard shots and turned around." People then dodged to the right and left.

A few minutes later, the eyewitness saw how an "elderly, tall man was arrested in the hairdressing salon" - he also saw three injured people.