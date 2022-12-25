What is known about the shooting in Paris ?
Several shots, three dead and many unanswered questions: investigations are ongoing after the attack on Kurds in Paris.

According to the authorities, the alleged perpetrator had a &quot;pathological hatred of foreigners&quot;.

An overview.What happened?In Paris on Friday, a man shot and killed three people and wounded three others.

The deadly shots were fired in a Kurdish community center, among other places.

According to the mayor of the tenth arrondissement of Paris, Alexandra Cordebard, the attacker also fired shots at a restaurant and a hairdressing salon opposite the center, near the Gare de l&apos;Est train station.An eyewitness later reported what he observed.

&quot;We were walking down the street when we heard shots and turned around.&quot; People then dodged to the right and left.

A few minutes later, the eyewitness saw how an &quot;elderly, tall man was arrested in the hairdressing salon&quot; - he also saw three injured people.