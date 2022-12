Dec 26, 2022-Watchman News-Luke 2:28-32- VAERS shows sad 4070% increase, Pope-World in WW3 and More!

Dec 26, 2022 - Watchman News - Luke 2:28-32 - Putin says he is 100% sure Patriot Missiles will be destroyed in Ukraine, Turkey in talks with Russia on Syria Airspace to strike Kurds, China responds to US provocation with a massive 'strike drill' around Taiwan, VAERS shows 4070% increase in miscarriages, Pope says World in Third World War and More!