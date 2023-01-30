Jonas Brothers Receive Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, Announce New Album

On Jan.

30, the Jonas Brothers received their Walk of Fame star and revealed that new music is on the way.

It’s nice to reflect on this nearly 20-year journey and to commemorate it here today, but we’re looking towards the future and what’s coming next, Nick Jonas, via 'Billboard'.

So with that, I think that we should make a quick announcement.

We are excited to announce today that our new album, 'The Album,' will be coming out May 5th, and we can’t wait to see you on tour later this year, Nick Jonas, via 'Billboard'.

'The Album' will be the group's sixth studio record.

It is the follow-up to 2019's 'Happiness Begins.'.

Collaborator Ryan Tedder also issued a statement about the band.

Nobody’s more deserving.

These guys are, in 20 years of making records, the most professional, most thoughtful and consistent band I’ve ever worked with, Ryan Tedder, OneRepublic frontman, via 'Billboard'.

Also making an appearance for the first time was Nick and Priyanka Chopra's daughter, Malti.

