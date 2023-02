Unite: Deal ‘tantalisingly close’ for Welsh ambulance staff

General Secretary of Unite the Union, Sharon Graham, says a deal is “tantalisingly close” for ambulance workers in Wales.

Unite is the only union on strike today in Wales as nurse and ambulance staff in England stage the biggest ever health strike.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn