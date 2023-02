CHINESE SPY BALOON? What REALLY HAPPENED???

February 6th, 2023 LIVE!!!

With Monkey and James Kaddis!!!

Last week, we witnessed something unprecedented.

A Chinese military asset floating across United States sovereign territory and the most amazing aspect of that centers around what the government refuses to talk about.

Things are getting darker, but the light is shining brighter!

There's a lot of issues to tackle so brace yourself!!!

We'll talk about this, and much more so buckle up!

We'll be running fast!!!