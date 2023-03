Terrorism? Hersh's Bombshell On Nord Stream Pipeline Ignored By Mainstream Media

Legendary investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a blockbuster report on last year's attack on the Nord Stream pipeline.

Though at the time, US mainstream media and neocons blamed Russia for attacking its own pipeline, Hersh lays out in detail how the US government, in a covert operation, blew it up.

What's next?

Also today, Ukraine war is McCain's legacy.