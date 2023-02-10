This Day in History: Kasparov Loses Chess Game to Computer

February 10, 1996.

World chess champion Garry Kasparov faced IBM computer Deep Blue for a six-game match.

After three hours, Kasparov forfeited game one.

It was the first time a computer had beaten a human in a regulation, six-game match.

As an estimated six million people watched on the internet.

Kasparov would ultimately win the match, defeating Deep Blue by a score of 4–2.

He took home the $400,000 prize money.

A year later, Deep Blue would be the victor, besting Kasparov for the $700,000 match prize