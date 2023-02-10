Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot makes mistake in his Budget speech in Rajasthan Assembly | Oneindia News

The Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha erupted on Friday when Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot presented parts from the previous budget rather than the Budget 2023-24.

The opposition BJP quickly accused the administration of leaking the budget and requested that it be rescheduled.

Gehlot read the last budget speech for seven minutes before being stopped.

He was eventually halted by the chief whip.

Soon after, the opposition caused a commotion and sat in the House well, forcing a 30-minute adjournment.

