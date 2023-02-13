LIVE: Aaron Rodgers To The Jets?

NFL news and rumors today hit on a number of key NFL topics, as the New York Jets have reached out to the Green Bay Packers about an Aaron Rodgers trade.

Could this affect the Raiders’ chances of landing Rodgers?

Also on today’s show, the Raiders are likely to cut Derek Carr.

We examine the top Derek Carr free agent destinations on today’s NFL YouTube video.

Plus, we look back on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ win over the Eagles in last night’s Super Bowl.

Chat Sports’ Tyler Jones shares his thoughts on the latest NFL rumors and news on today’s show.