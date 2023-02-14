Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Movie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: It's time to face the music... In Marvel Studios' GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOLUME 3 our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days.

Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own.

A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Directed by James Gunn starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Elizabeth Debicki, Sylvester Stallone, Sean Gunn, Will Poulter, Chukwudi Iwuji, Maria Bakalova release date May 5, 2023 (in theaters)